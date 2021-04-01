Stuck on the highway? West Virginia’s courtesy patrol is here to help

Bethlehem, W. Va. (WTRF) – So it’s late at night and you’re stuck on the side of the highway with a flat tire—what do you do?

If you’re in West Virginia, call the courtesy patrol.

It’s a Department of Highways program for helping drivers with common problems like flat tires, dead batteries and minor mechanical issues.

With supplies like jump-start cables, fire extinguishers and even blankets, they’re prepared to get motorists out of just about any situation.

They also assist law enforcement in handling accidents, which can go well beyond car issues.

We’ve also done CPR a number of times, and even a couple of weeks ago in Martinsburg, we found a 78-year-old female that was lost out of Maryland on the side of the road as well. Samuel Baker, Program Manager, WV Courtesy Patrol

He says the first thing to do when you’re having a problem is to get over to the shoulder as quickly as possible, and if you’re able to, get off of the highway completely.

After that, you can call 1-800-964-1449, which is dispatched 24-7.

The courtesy patrol says they often get there in half the time of other roadside assistance programs.