Superload transport traveling near Wellsville Sunday

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Department of Transportation is advising motorists of a superload transport traveling through the Wellsville area Sunday.

The superload will begin its journey at 9 a.m., beginning on Sixteen Road in Wellsville. The transport will then head Southbound on State Route 7 towards State Route 45.

After merging onto State Route 45, the superload transport will continue until it reaches the South Field Energy power plant on Osbourne Road.

The transport is scheduled to begin the move at 9 a.m. from Wellsville to the South Field Energy power plant located on Osborne Rd..

The transport will be accompanied by Ohio State Highway Patrol, ODOT, local law enforcement and utility trucks.

Traffic will be maintained via rolling road blocks and motorists should expect delays during the transport.

