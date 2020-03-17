Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Swank Construction halts I-70 Bridge Project

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Construction along the Fulton Bridge has been temporarily halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

There is currently no timetable on when construction will resume.

According to West Virginia Division of Highways Assistant Engineer Tony Clark, Swank Construction prime contractor made the call.

This decision comes days after Gov. Jim Justice recommended state residents to avoid large gathering.

All 100 of Swank Construction employees were working on the ground in close proximity to each other.

Stay with 7News for updates

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter