Swank Construction halts I-70 Bridge Project

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Construction along the Fulton Bridge has been temporarily halted due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

There is currently no timetable on when construction will resume.

WV DOH officials confirm the I-70 Bridges project is shutting down temporarily. The say Swank Construction made the decision for the safety of their workers, who live in hotels and work in close proximity to each other. pic.twitter.com/AZVJfHljiG — DK WRIGHT (@DKWright7News) March 17, 2020

According to West Virginia Division of Highways Assistant Engineer Tony Clark, Swank Construction prime contractor made the call.

This decision comes days after Gov. Jim Justice recommended state residents to avoid large gathering.

All 100 of Swank Construction employees were working on the ground in close proximity to each other.

