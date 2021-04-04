Take it slow in construction zones during I-70 Bridges Project

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – If you drive in West Virginia, it’s likely that you’re going to see some orange cones no matter where you’re headed.

And transportation officials are reminding us that they’re there for a reason.

With construction picking up, multiple accidents on I-70 this week have emphasized that slowing down is essential.

District 6 engineer Tony Clark points out you never know when traffic patterns will change, or even when the car ahead of you will stop.

He says technology is still the biggest reason why drivers’ eyes are kept off the road.

Keep those distractions to a minimum, pay attention to what you’re doing, pay attention to driving, pay attention to the road, and you can look that stuff up later. Tony Clark, District 6 engineer, Division of Highways

Those speed trailers that you see on the highway do get some drivers to slow down, but Clark says not everyone pays attention to them.

You can expect to see construction zones on the highway for a while, as the bridges project is planned to continue into next year.