WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Shortcutting in traffic is against the law in Wheeling. Yet a lot of drivers are doing it.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Now with traffic back-ups in the area of the Fort Henry Bridge, westbound drivers coming into Wheeling will take the Main Street exit, rather than staying straight on the bridge.



Then in North Wheeling, they’ll turn left onto the I-70 westbound ramp, even through that left turn is prohibited.



Wheeling Police are citing people for it.

“The code itself is actually called shortcutting. And it basically says that if you’re gonna try and avoid some kind of traffic control device by doing something illegal, and trying to get in front of other traffic, you’re not allowed to do that. Why is this, it’s a safety concern. When you’re doing something you’re not supposed to be doing, that’s what leads to crashes.” Lt. Josh Sanders

Wheeling Police Department

Sanders says the traffic backup that occurs westbound on I-70 doesn’t last long. He says most people are never stuck in traffic for more than 5 minutes. He says compared to most cities, we’re very lucky here in the Ohio Valley.