Tractor-trailer fire halts Eastbound traffic on I-70

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Emergency crews are responding to a tractor trailer fire on I-70 Eastbound near mile marker 8.

The incident has caused authorities to close both Eastbound lanes.

According to Wheeling Bravest, Triadelphia Ladder 60, Bethlehem Engine 97, Valley Grove Engine 56 are among other units currently on the scene.

Stay with 7News for updates

Be sure to like and follow the 7News Ohio Valley Traffic Report Facebook page here.

And check out the 7News LIVE traffic cameras below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter