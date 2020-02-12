Tractor-trailer fire halts Eastbound traffic on I-70

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Emergency crews are responding to a tractor trailer fire on I-70 Eastbound near mile marker 8.
The incident has caused authorities to close both Eastbound lanes.
According to Wheeling Bravest, Triadelphia Ladder 60, Bethlehem Engine 97, Valley Grove Engine 56 are among other units currently on the scene.
