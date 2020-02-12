Tractor-trailer fire halts Eastbound traffic on I-70

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Emergency crews are responding to a tractor trailer fire on I-70 Eastbound near mile marker 8.

The incident has caused authorities to close both Eastbound lanes.

Vehicle Crash on I-70 EB at Mile Marker 8.0.

2 of 2 eastbound lanes are closed. — 511 Northern WV (@WV511North) February 12, 2020

According to Wheeling Bravest, Triadelphia Ladder 60, Bethlehem Engine 97, Valley Grove Engine 56 are among other units currently on the scene.

Triadelphia Ladder 60, Bethlehem Engine 97, Valley Grove Engine 56 on scene plus other units. — Wheeling's Bravest (@whgbravest) February 12, 2020

