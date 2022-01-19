Tractor-trailer on fire near The Highlands; Ramp closed

UPDATE: One lane is currently open on I-70 E but officials say there will still be traffic delays for a long period of time.

A tractor-trailer has caught on fire near The Highlands on I-70 E.

The ramp to The Highlands is currently closed. All traffic is being routed from I-70 E to exit 5 near Elm Grove

Traffic on I-70 is being routed off exit 4.

The driver of the truck was able to get out and is currently safe.

Officials at the scene and the driver say they do not know what cargo is being carried inside the truck.

Officials say if you are driving in the area there will be delays

