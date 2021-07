WTRF- A tractor-trailer has overturned on the Bridgeport/ Bellaire exit.

This occurred at the 470 and route 7 split on exit 6.

The exit is currently closed.

No other vehicles were involved according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

OSHP is on the scene, and advises motorists to be cautious and that there could be delays.

7News is working to get more information.