JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Drivers should expect delays on Tuesday morning on parts of State Route 7 as crews install utility lines.
Short term closures will bake place from 9:00 a.m. until noon.
Ohio State Highway Patrol will be doing rolling roadblocks in both the north and southbound lanes of State Route 7 between Salt Run Road/Riddles Run Road and Brilliant Exits.
Crews will be installing overhead fiber optic cables.
Each closure will last no longer than 15-minutes.
The work is weather permitting, so stay with 7News for any updates.