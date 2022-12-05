JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Drivers should expect delays on Tuesday morning on parts of State Route 7 as crews install utility lines.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Short term closures will bake place from 9:00 a.m. until noon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol will be doing rolling roadblocks in both the north and southbound lanes of State Route 7 between Salt Run Road/Riddles Run Road and Brilliant Exits.

Crews will be installing overhead fiber optic cables.

Each closure will last no longer than 15-minutes.

The work is weather permitting, so stay with 7News for any updates.