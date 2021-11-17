Traffic and road closures for Wheeling Christmas parade

The Wheeling Police Department will close the following roads in the Center Wheeling/downtown area on Friday, November 19, 2021, for the annual Fantasy in Lights Christmas Parade:

CENTER MARKET AREA will close at 5 p.m. This area includes Market Street from 20th to 23rd Streets. Only those with floats will be permitted in this area once closed. The west side of the market will be open for drop off traffic only until the parade begins.

MARKET STREET from 10th to 20th Streets will close at 5:30 p.m.

MAIN STREET from 10th to 23rd Streets will close promptly at 6:30 p.m. 10th Street will remain one way eastbound during the parade to alleviate and divert traffic from I-70.

Parking meters will be bagged and marked with street closure information in various areas during the day Friday. Parking will still be allowed at these meters until 4 p.m. Any vehicle parked on the parade route after 4 p.m. WILL BE TOWED. Anyone remained parked on any ‘side streets’ between Main & Market Streets in downtown will not be permitted to leave until the parade concludes around 8 p.m.

The public is urged to arrive early for the parade and be mindful of the influx of pedestrians and vehicles in downtown. The Wheeling Police Department will have officers stationed at several intersections to direct traffic on foot, on bike and in patrol cars.