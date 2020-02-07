WV-511: Reduced visibility, speeds in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Winter weather has brought traffic to an apparent standstill along I-70 Westbound near Cabela’s Drive and Dallas Pike.
WV-511 is urging motorists to expect reduced visibility and reduced speed in Ohio County.
WV-511 is also reporting multiple accidents along I-70 Westbound.
Cameras provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation is showing traffic along I-70 near the Ohio Valley Mall exit.
