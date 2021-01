OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Traffic on I-70 and I-470 eastbound has been backed up this morning due to a tractor-trailer that was unable to make it up 2-mile hill.

Callers to 7News report being in traffic for more than two hours.

An official with the Ohio County Sheriff’s office states that the truck is now clear and that traffic is now moving.

