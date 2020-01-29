Traffic cams ‘go live’ on WV511, WTRF ahead of I-70 closure

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Motorists are gearing up for the beginning of a three-year highway project along I-70.

All Westbound lanes between Exits 2A and 1B will close on Monday as crews conduct repairs on the new Fulton Bridge.

The closure is expected to last nine months and officials are encouraging motorists to take advantage of their camera system.

Our 511 camera system — we have several new cameras installed in the past year that are on our website and they’ll also be on your [WTRF] website as well. Tony Clark, Acting District 6 Engineer

