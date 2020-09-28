Traffic delays expected in Wheeling starting today for paving and maintenance

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The West Virginia Division of Highways advises that Monday, September 28, 2020 through Friday, October 30 2020, US 40 MP 2.80 to MP 3.43 (Fulton – Bethany Pike) will be reduced to one lane in both directions at various locations.
Two-way traffic will be maintained in two lanes with flaggers/traffic director.
These delays will occur from 6:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. and are necessary for the following contractors to complete the project:
Kelly Paving – perform base repairs.
American Pavements, Inc.- place Micro-surface over the entire project limits.
Mid-Atlantic Maintenance – eradication of pavement markings, perform all traffic control and paint items.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and plan accordingly. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
