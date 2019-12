Marshall County W.VA (WTRF)- The West Virginia Division of Highways says that several large tractor-trailer loads traveling along local routes will require road closures and delays today.

The roads affected will be WV Route 2, County Road 88 on Lindsay Lane, County Road 21 on Roberts Ridge Road, and County Road 62 on New Bethel Road.

The move will begin at 8:30 a.m. and is anticipated to take approximately two hours to reach the destination.