BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms that traffic is backed up on SR 7 southbound near Shadyside due to a tractor trailer accident.

The tractor trailer was traveling through a construction zone when it hit a guardrail.

No one was injured.

The OSHP says that tow trucks are on the scene as of 11 p.m. Tuesday and are working to remove the truck.

Drivers may want to choose an alternate route in the meantime.

