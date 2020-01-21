Traffic update for motorists traveling along I-70 this week

CHARLESTON, WV – The West Virginia Department of Transportation advises that beginning Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 and continuing for nine months, I-70 West at the Fulton Bridge will be closed. Thru traffic is advised to use the official detour, I-470, to reach points West. The Wheeling Tunnel will still be accessible via US-250 and WV SR-2.

There will be a public meeting to review detour routes and address traffic concerns on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Highlands Event Center, 355 Wharton Circle, Suite 235, Triadelphia, WV from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. This public meeting will be an open house format and interested members of the public are encouraged to drop in at any time to have their questions answered.