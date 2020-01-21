Traffic update for motorists traveling along I-70 this week

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Here is a brief traffic update for any motorists traveling on I-70 this week.

  • Closures at the U-S 250/West Virginia Route 2 Northbound ramp to I-70 Eastbound and the Northbound ramp to I-70 Westbound will continue through the week.
  • Eastbound and Westbound single lane closures between I-470 and Exit 2A will be continuing through the week as well.
  • Construction will continue in Sections A and C Westbound where crossovers are in effect.

