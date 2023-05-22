WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – Residents of Woodsfield have some helpful improvements coming to their town’s streets.

A project is underway to help improve the safety of some of the town’s traffic patterns.

That includes upgrades to traffic signals, the removal of a portion of each center island and the removal of the left turn lanes on State Route 26.

In addition, the current parking in the square will be changed to reverse angle parking.

Residents should expect lane closures on the following streets:

Court St./Main St.

Court St./Sycamore St.

Court St./Paul St.

Main St./Church St.

The project is expected to be completed by June 1.

