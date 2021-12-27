Traveling back home from the holidays? AAA predicts airlines and roads will be packed this week

Holiday travelers wearing face masks line to check in at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

BELMONT, Ohio (WTRF) – Going back home from the holidays? Whether you’re driving or flying back, it’s a busy time for many travelers.

Airlines and roads will be packed for at least another week. AAA predicts nearly 110 million people are traveling this season. That’s a 34% jump from 2020.

AAA also estimates 100 million are traveling by road and six million are traveling by plane. Air travel’s even expected to triple this season.

As folks are heading back home, 7 News caught up with a few of them. Many still have a ways to-go.

We went to see my wife’s parents in Kentucky and our grandchildren in Pittsburgh. It’s been almost a year since we’ve seen them, so it’s nice to see them again. Dean Lorenz, Traveling to Jackson, Mississippi

Just wanted to go home and visit family. My sister and brother-in-law were in with their two kids at my parent’s place. So, I wanted to go visit. Leland Chandler, Traveling to Columbus, Ohio

I went to Pittsburgh to see my father-in-law and sister-in-law. It was great to see people in-person again. John Rentz, Traveling to Granville, Ohio

If you’re heading back home for the holidays or are traveling for New Year’s, AAA advises everyone to stay up-to-date on the COVID-19 guidelines.

The CDC recommends wearing a mask inside public places while traveling.