RAYLAND, Ohio (WTRF) – Another project is underway on Ohio’s State Route 7 this summer.

Crews are rehabilitating a weigh station on Route 7 just north of Rayland.

ODOT explained the spot will soon be a truck parking area.

Once it’s finished, there will be 14 spaces for commercial truck parking.

Work is scheduled to finish on September 30th.

