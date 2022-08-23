HARRISON COUNTY, Oh. (WTRF) — The final phase of the U.S. 250 Major Rehabilitation Project will start, Wednesday August 24.

This phase will require the closure of U.S. 250 from Pleasant Valley Road to State Route 151.

During the Phase 2 closure, the Pleasant Valley Road and State Route 151 intersections at U.S. 250 will remain open.

ODOT reminds motorists that local traffic only will be permitted to drive through the closure.

Local traffic includes emergency services, residents, property owners, and businesses directly within the closure area.

The official detour is SR 800 south to U.S. 22 east, U.S. 22 east back to U.S. 250, and reverse.

An alternate detour route is SR 39 east to SR 212 east, SR 212 east to SR 151 east, SR 151 east back to U.S. 250, and reverse.

The 100-day closure for this project began July 6.

Construction includes the removal of the 70-year-old concrete base pavement and rebuilding the roadway from the dirt up with an aggregate base, followed by new asphalt pavement.

Shelly & Sands, Inc, from Zanesville, Ohio, is the contractor on this $10.2 million project.

The completion date for all work is October 31, 2022.