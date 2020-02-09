Upcoming road closures for U.S. Route 40, I-70

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Highways have announced some upcoming road closures in Wheeling.

Beginning on Monday, there will be single-lane closures on U.S. Route 40 near Elm Grove between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Closures are expected to continue for two weeks.

The Fort Henry Bridge will also experience some closures Monday through Friday this week.

Between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., the bridge will be closed in both directions for rehabilitation work. Crews will be setting up cranes and removing steel beams.

Officials also say there will be intermittent lane closures on Ohio Route 7 during the same time frame.

