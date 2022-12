BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of US 22, near the Robert Byrd Bridge, will have the westbound lane closed at milepost 3.02 during daylight hours on Friday, December 9, for bridge maintenance.

Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.