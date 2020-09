OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – You may have seen signs while you were driving.

US-40 from Fulton to Bethany Pike will be reduced to one lane starting on October 1.

This will be from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. daily until October 30.

Two way traffic will be maintained by flaggers.

Crews are working right now to put the new dates on these signs to alert drivers.

