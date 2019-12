UPDATE: Vehicles cleared from interstate.

Traffic is moving but at a slow pace. Use caution

Wheeling, W.VA. (WTRF)- A vehicle crash occurred on the Fort Henry Bridge this afternoon.

Traffic is currently backed up and in a standstill heading WB into Ohio.

The one-lane heading WB is currently closed.

Fire and police crews are on scene working to clear vehicles from the interstate.

No injuries are reported at this time

