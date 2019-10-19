UPDATE: I-470 shut down after two semi trucks crash near Bethlehem

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - It has been another rough day on the roads in Ohio County as traffic has been prevalent since the morning commute.

While the three-year, $200 million highway project doesn't officially begin until February, work is being done to prepare the roads for that major construction. Right now, crews are doing some prep work and shoulder widening so that crossovers can be built. Traffic will be down to a single lane in certain areas of Wheeling.