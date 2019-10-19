UPDATE: I-470 shut down after two semi trucks crash near Bethlehem

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police officials have reported a multi-vehicle accident on I-470 eastbound near Mile Marker 3.
The crash involved two semi trucks with one semi catching on fire.
Multiple injuries have been reported.
Both eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed for emergency vehicle access.
I-470 westbound is closed at the I-70 and I-470 split.
All I-470 eastbound traffic is being detoured to Exits 1 and 2.
First responders remain on the scene.
There is no estimated time frame of when I-470 will be reopen to traffic.
