Breaking News
BREAKING: I-470 shut down due to semi truck accident near Mile Marker 3

UPDATE: I-470 shut down after two semi trucks crash near Bethlehem

Traffic
Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Police officials have reported a multi-vehicle accident on I-470 eastbound near Mile Marker 3.

The crash involved two semi trucks with one semi catching on fire.

Multiple injuries have been reported.

Both eastbound and westbound lanes are currently closed for emergency vehicle access.

I-470 westbound is closed at the I-70 and I-470 split.

All I-470 eastbound traffic is being detoured to Exits 1 and 2.

First responders remain on the scene.

There is no estimated time frame of when I-470 will be reopen to traffic.

Stay with 7News for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Pro Football Challenge

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter