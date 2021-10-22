WATCH: I-70 eastbound near West Alexander, PA down to one lane after crash

WEST ALEXANDER, PA (WTRF) — 7NEWS reporters Stephanie Grindley and Ashley Kaiser say there is a crash on I-70 eastbound near West Alexander, Pennsylvania at the Pennsylvania-West Virginia line.

FLIPPED VEHICLE on I-70 near West Alexander, PA – Traffic is at a crawl both directions (This video was shot heading eastbound just at the WV-PA line) @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/NupbnSRrXe — Stephanie Grindley (@StephyDawgG) October 22, 2021

There is a flipped vehicle in the median which is causing a traffic backup as well as a truck.

The Pennsylvania State Police confirm that I-70 eastbound is down to one lane.

We also have reports of both and east and west lanes being backed up.

We do not have any information on injuries or the cause of the crash.

