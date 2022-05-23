WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – As the rains falls so does the hillside.

That is certainly the case in Weirton.

Greenbrier Road is still closed from a rain storm that made its way through the area at the beginning of May.

Local traffic can get around at the top and bottom of the road to an extent; but after Campbells Lane, the road is completely shut down.

It’s not going to be a simple fix or so it appears at this point. I would ask for the residents, you know, ask for their patience. Mike Adams, Weirton City Manager

Adams said they are not sure of the time line to reopen Greenbrier Road.

He added that the safety of drivers is the highest priority.

