The Westbound ramp on I-70 at Exit 5 in Elm Grove will be closed Sunday, June 30.

The ramp closure will be from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. Monday, July 1.

Kelly Paving will replace the concrete pavement in the area.

WVDOH advises motorists to seek alternate routes. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.