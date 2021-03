Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- Wheeling Police said around 8 AM Tuesday, a driver crashed into the rear of a broken down semi on Eastbound I-470.

Police say the crash occurred around the top of the Exit 1 on-ramp.

Police say the driver suffered several fractures and was taken to a local hospital by the Wheeling Fire Department.

I-470 was closed for about an hour and was reopened shortly after 9:30 AM.