Wheeling Island resident voices traffic concerns amid Suspension Bridge closure

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – City officials recently announced that the Wheeling Suspension Bridge will close for an entire year, beginning Tuesday, September 24.

The announcement, however, has been met with some backlash from Wheeling Island residents, including Bill Seabright.

Seabright has major concerns for traffic in the area, especially for future events, such as the Super Six Tournament and I-70 Project.

Well, why would you close the bridge down now? Day in and day out, you see 40, 50, 60 trucks going up and down this street. Two more months, we’ll have the Super Six down here. Those people from downstate will be so confused as to how to get to the Island -how to get off the Island. Bill Seabright, Wheeling Island resident

Seabright is a former member of the Wheeling Island Association Board of Director.