WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Drivers on Wheeling Island can expect to see some traffic changes in the next few weeks.

Ohio-West Virginia Excavating will begin work on a new phase of Wheeling Island’s Delaware Street sewer project.

Beginning Thursday, the roadway from Alley N to Alley M, including the S. York Street intersection, will be closed for at least two weeks. Patrons will now be able to enter the Parlor Café from S. Wabash and S. Huron streets.

Only local traffic should use the roads affected by the construction. Drivers should plan ahead.