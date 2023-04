WHEELING, W.Va. – A portion of Interstate 70 westbound will be closed through the Wheeling Tunnel, from 6:00 p.m. to midnight on Tuesday, April 18 to wash the westbound side of the tunnel.

On Wednesday, April 19, the eastbound lanes will be closed from 6:00 p.m. to midnight to wash the eastbound side of the tunnel.

Alternate routes are Interstate 470, US 40 and US 250.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.