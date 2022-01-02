Wheeling’s Washington Ave. Bridge closing Monday for one month

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – Commuters, take note—you won’t be able to use the Washington Avenue Bridge in Wheeling for around a month starting Monday.

City Manager Robert Herron says a recent inspection by the DOH found that the bridge showed a need for some emergency repairs.

A five-ton weight limit was already set a while ago, so emergency officials say they don’t expect to have to delay their response times.

Wheeling officials say the project to eventually replace the bridge will cost nearly 8 million dollars and does not have a set timetable just yet.