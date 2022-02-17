WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – After being closed for repairs since Jan. 3, the Washington Avenue Bridge is now open to traffic.

Public Works Director Russell Jebbia said overall, the project went smoothly, although inclement weather – extreme cold and high creek levels – did create some delays with work.

We understand the inconvenience the closure of the bridge caused, but the repairs were necessary to ensure the bridge remains reliable and safe for the next few years until it can be replaced. We appreciate everyone’s patience. Russell Jebbia, Public Works Director

With the bridge now open again, the weight limit will remain at five tons.

Business owners in that area said they are delighted to hear the bridge is reopening because their customer count has been down.

That is very good news. We had some customers we hadn’t seen and we happened to run into them. They said they haven’t been over because they can’t use the bridge. We saw we were affected by it. The month of January, compared to the other months, has been the worst.” Kevin Carroll, Co-Owner, Touch of Amish

We’ve seen a slowdown in traffic. We see a lot of folks turning around and going the other way. It’s definitely had an effect. The combination of the poor weather over the past month and the bridge being out has really affected traffic on Washington Avenue. So, we are certainly looking forward to the bridge being back open. Eric Stakem, President, Hole N Run

Prior to the closure, an inspection by the West Virginia Division of Highways indicated significant deterioration of the bridge and the need for immediate attention.

The span was in imminent risk of some shifts that would have required the bridge to be closed for an extended period of time until a new bridge could be constructed.

City council took emergency action in December to hire Quality Steel Erecting Inc. of St. Clairsville to perform the necessary repairs.

The Washington Avenue Bridge is slated for replacement through a partnership between the WVDOH and the City.

Its replacement date has yet to be determined.

The WVDOH has agreed to fund 80 percent of the overall cost of the replacement, while the City will fund the remaining 20 percent.

The total cost of the project is about $7.8 million and it will be administered by the WVDOH.