WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)-Wheeling drivers won’t have to find another way around the Washington Avenue bridge by the end of the week.

The bridge has been under repair for over a month, but not for much longer.

The Washington Avenue bridge is about to re-open after repairs. It was supposed to open back up today, but the project fell behind due to extreme cold and high creek levels.

The bridge had been under construction since January 3rd.

City officials say the repairs they made were necessary. That includes replacing a number of supports underneath the bridge, which had rusted. This work is just stabilizing the bridge for the next few years before it gets removed and replaced.

Officials, including City Manager Robert Herron, are pleased with how far this project has come.

“This project moved together very quickly because we were made aware of the condition of the bridge. We were able to find a contractor that mobilized very quickly, and they have been working diligently since the bridge has been closed on January 3rd. We’re very pleased with the work the contractors have done and the progress they’ve made so far.” Robert Herron, City Manager

The bridge is on track to be completed and open to drivers by the end of the week.