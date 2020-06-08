Work zone crashes increase as more people return to work and activities

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) As the COVID 19 restrictions are lifted, traffic on the highways is increasing every day.



In the past eight weeks, ODOT reports there have been six work zone crashes.



And they say there have been a total of 16 statewide this year.



ODOT officials say work zone crashes are 100 percent preventable.



There are signs and arrow boards, so there’s no reason that work zones should come as a surprise to drivers.



“Our trucks are highly visible,” said Lauren Borell, ODOT Public Information Officer. “Our folks are out there, highly visible with their gear on. You should be able to see them and avoid these crashes. We just need you to do your job as a driver and please pay attention. Watch for those signs. Slow down when you’re approaching the work zones. And that way, our folks are getting home safe at the end of the day and you are too.”



Borell said she understands that people are excited to be back in the roads now that the stay-at-home orders are lifted.



She said drivers just need to watch their speed, wear their seat belt, put down all distractions and keep their eyes on the road.