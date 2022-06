Ohio County, W.Va. –The southbound WV 2 traffic will be detoured to 16th Street to Chapline Street to 20th Street and back to WV 2.

Detours will be in place during construction.

These detours are to allow the James White Construction Company to replace sanitary sewer lines.

Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays during the project.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.