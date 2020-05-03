Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WV Route 2 remains closed after hillslide; no timetable for reopening

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:
road closed.jpg

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Route 2 remains closed just south of Follansbee following a hill slide Saturday.

The incident occurred Saturday morning but according to West Virginia Division of Highways District Six, crews are still experiencing movement along the hill.

Route 2 remains closed to all traffic and there is currently no timetable for reopening.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter