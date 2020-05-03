WV Route 2 remains closed after hillslide; no timetable for reopening

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Route 2 remains closed just south of Follansbee following a hill slide Saturday.
The incident occurred Saturday morning but according to West Virginia Division of Highways District Six, crews are still experiencing movement along the hill.
Route 2 remains closed to all traffic and there is currently no timetable for reopening.
