WVDOH announces closure for Fairmont Avenue

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Highways is advising motorists of an upcoming road closure in Ohio County.

Fairmont Avenue (County Road 19) at milepost 1.50 will be closed Monday, Feb. 17 through Friday, March 6, weather pending.

The closure will only take place weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for slip repairs. School buses will be the only traffic permitted in the area during that time.

Traffic will be maintained by temporary traffic signals during non-working hours.

Alternate routes:

Frazier Avenue to Mozart Road

State Route 88 to 29th Street

Be sure to like and follow the 7News Ohio Valley Traffic Report Facebook page here.

And check out the 7News LIVE traffic cameras below: