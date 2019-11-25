WVDOH announces WV Route 2 lane clsoure for Thanksgiving week

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a lane closure during the week of Thanksgiving on State Route 2.
Frontier Communications will install a fiber optic cable, resulting in the closure of the right southbound lane between Pike Island Dam and Warwood.
Only motorists traveling between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be affected.
For daily traffic updates, please follow the Ohio Valley Traffic Report Facebook group.
