WVDOH announces WV Route 2 lane clsoure for Thanksgiving week

WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Division of Highways has announced a lane closure during the week of Thanksgiving on State Route 2.

Frontier Communications will install a fiber optic cable, resulting in the closure of the right southbound lane between Pike Island Dam and Warwood.

Only motorists traveling between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. will be affected.

For daily traffic updates, please follow the Ohio Valley Traffic Report Facebook group.

