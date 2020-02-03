WVDOH monitoring detours in wake of I-70 closure

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Fulton Bridge project is officially underway and West Virginia Division of Highway have recommended a couple detours for motorists.

For individuals traveling Westbound and only passing through Wheeling, officials encourage using I-470 while local traffic take Exit 2A (Oglebay Park), through Fulton and Wheeling Hill.

If you are going through the area — Pennsylvania to Ohio — we really advise taking 470. For those in the area or needing to access the area, the detour will be to exit the Oglebay Park Exit, down past Kroger to 40, take a left on 40, go up on Wheeling Hill and drop down and come out on Route 2. Take a left on 2 and get back on 70 Westbound. Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 Manager

WVDOH crews will be posted at detours to assist with traffic flow.

Be sure to like and follow the 7News Ohio Valley Traffic Report Facebook page here.

And check out the 7News LIVE traffic cameras below: