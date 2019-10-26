WVDOH preparing for winter weather complications

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Motorists traveling through the Ohio Valley are dreading their commute due to heavy construction.

With winter weather quickly approaching, many fear the worst is yet to come.

West Virginia Division of Highways met in Moundsville Friday to discuss the plan once the cold hits.

Officials are calling it Snow Removal and Ice Control (S.R.I.C.) and its going to be a major challenge over the next three years.

Every possible contingency carries a problem.

The salt-spreader trucks have a spinner that only spins when the truck is moving.

And if the truck gets stuck in traffic, it won’t be able to get out and salt the roads.

We understand the issues already. We have thought about them. And we’re trying to figure out about staging vehicles. But we can’t stage any vehicles prior to a snow because as it starts to snow, we also got to get to them vehicles. Dave Millhouse, Interstate Supervisor

The meeting featured input from many officials and departments in the area.

Discussions included construction projects, its complications and possible solutions.