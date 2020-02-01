WVDOH prepping motorists for upcoming I-70 closure

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A busy morning commute awaits the West Virginia Division of Highways and Wheeling motorists on Monday.

Route 40 ramp to I-70 Westbound will close at 5 a.m. on Monday, followed by the interstate around 10-11 a.m.

Contractors and safety crews from WVDOH will be at detours to assist with traffic flow.

Throughout next week, the contractor and their team will be out throughout the detour route making adjustments as needed to allow traffic to flow as efficiently as possible. Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 Manager

For motorists only passing through Wheeling, officials are urging those individuals to use I-470 as a way to limit congestion.

If you’re going completely through the area — Pennsylvania to Ohio — we really advise going through 470. It’s the main through detour and we’d like as much traffic on it as possible. Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 Manager

Traffic apps, such as Google Maps and Waze, have been updated with future closures.

They have been consulted about this closure — to let them know what shows up in red is not just an accident that will be cleared. You won’t be able to get through it. Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 Manager

Clark also says delays are inevitable but by staying alert, drivers will get through the traffic safely.

There will be delays. I’m not going to sit out here and pretend that there’s not going to be delays or issues, but the biggest advice is to stay alert and don’t get distracted. Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 Manager

