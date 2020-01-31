WVDOH provides additional safety measures on I-70 bridges project in Wheeling

CHARLESTON, WV – With congestion and delays expected around the I-70 Bridges project beginning Monday, February 3, the West Virginia Division of Highways announces the following safety measures being put in place to make sure motorists are aware of the project

· Additional advance warning signs on I-70 EB & WB and I-470 EB:

ROAD WORK AHEAD 5 MILES

ROAD WORK AHEAD 4 MILES

ROAD WORK AHEAD 3 MILES

ROAD WORK AHEAD 2 MILES

ROAD WORK AHEAD 1 MILES

· Changeable Message Signs (CMS) located off shoulder at the following locations:

o I-70 WB near Dallas Pike

o I-70 WB near Cabela’s

o I-70 WB near Triadelphia Exit

o I-70 WB ½ MI advance of I-470

o I-70 WB ¼ MI advance of I-470

· Traffic Director (law enforcement vehicle) to monitor the queue when stopped traffic is 2 miles or more.

· The Oglebay Park I-70 WB Entrance Ramp (Exit 2A) will be closed for the duration of the I-70 WB closure. Traffic will be detoured West on US 40 to WV 2 South to the Main Street Entrance Ramp. The 16th Street Ramp (Exit 1B) to US 250/WV 2 will be closed for the duration of the I-70 WB closure.

· The Division’s Dynamic Message Signs (DMS) will be used as needed to further alert traffic of upcoming conditions.

· Traffic will be constantly monitored on I-70 and detour routes and adjustments to signal timing and signage will be made to provide safe, efficient travel for motorists.

· Radio spots alerting the traveling public of the project will continue to air through the project’s duration.

· A media press event is scheduled for Friday, January 31, 9:45 a.m. at a location along the Wheeling Heritage Trail.

· Weekly updates will be provided to media on work performed the previous week and a two-week look ahead for upcoming changes to traffic patterns.

· Social Media posts to also give project updates and announce phase change dates.

We recognize the impact this project will have on the traveling public, it is important to us that we go above and beyond our standard safety requirements and do everything we can to make the public aware that the project is ahead so they can enter the project alert and undistracted Deputy Highways Commissioner Jimmy Wriston

For more information on the project and detours, please go to the project website, www.i70forward.com, the WVDOT website, www.transportation.wv.gov, or www.wv511.org.

