WVDOH to Hold Media Event to Discuss Safety/Communications Measures on I-70 Bridges Project in Wheeling

The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold a media event to discussing the additional safety and communications measures for the upcoming I-70 Bridges project.

WVDOH officials will be on hand to answer questions and discuss safety, traffic impacts, scope of work, schedules, etc.

The event will begin at Perkins Restaurant at 9:45 am tomorrow (January 31, 2020) and then will follow to the location along the Wheeling Heritage Trail.

Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 Manager, and Mike Witherow, WVDOH District 6 Construction Engineer will be on hand.

7News will be at the event and will have continuing coverage of the traffic changes.

For up to date traffic information follow the WTRF.com traffic page here

