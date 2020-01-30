WVDOH to Hold Media Event to Discuss Safety/Communications Measures on I-70 Bridges Project in Wheeling

The West Virginia Division of Highways will hold a media event to discussing the additional safety and communications measures for the upcoming I-70 Bridges project.

WVDOH officials will be on hand to answer questions and discuss safety, traffic impacts, scope of work, schedules, etc.

The event will begin at Perkins Restaurant at 9:45 am tomorrow (January 31, 2020) and then will follow to the location along the Wheeling Heritage Trail.

Tony Clark, WVDOH District 6 Manager, and Mike Witherow, WVDOH District 6 Construction Engineer will be on hand.

7News will be at the event and will have continuing coverage of the traffic changes.

