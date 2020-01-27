WVDOT answers questions, concerns ahead of I-70 closure

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public informational meeting to discuss upcoming detour routes ahead of a major closure on I-70.

The new Fulton Bridge will be closed to all westbound traffic due to construction, beginning on Monday, Feb. 3.

WVDOT public informational meeting at The Highlands Event Center

WVDOT officials will be available to answer any questions or concerns the public may have regarding detour routes.

The meeting is taking place 5-7 p.m. on Monday at The Highlands Event Center.

Tune in for the full story at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. on WTRF-TV.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Click Here To Enter!

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter