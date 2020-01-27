WVDOT answers questions, concerns ahead of I-70 closure

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public informational meeting to discuss upcoming detour routes ahead of a major closure on I-70.

The new Fulton Bridge will be closed to all westbound traffic due to construction, beginning on Monday, Feb. 3.





WVDOT public informational meeting at The Highlands Event Center

WVDOT officials will be available to answer any questions or concerns the public may have regarding detour routes.

The meeting is taking place 5-7 p.m. on Monday at The Highlands Event Center.

