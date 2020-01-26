Breaking News
WVDOT holding informational about upcoming I-70 closure, detours

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some upcoming changes on I-70 is creating concern among motorists in Ohio Valley.

West Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public informational meeting to answer those questions regarding the upcoming Westbound closure and the detour routes.

The meeting will be held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Highlands Event Center.

However, it is a open house format, which allows residents attend at any time between the scheduled hours.

