TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – Some upcoming changes on I-70 is creating concern among motorists in Ohio Valley.
West Virginia Department of Transportation is holding a public informational meeting to answer those questions regarding the upcoming Westbound closure and the detour routes.
The meeting will be held on Monday from 5-7 p.m. at the Highlands Event Center.
However, it is a open house format, which allows residents attend at any time between the scheduled hours.
Latest Posts:
- Fans, celebrities react to death of retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant after crash
- WVDOT holding informational about upcoming I-70 closure, detours
- 97,000 gallons of red wine leak into Northern California river
- Cincinnati Zoo cheetahs to have opportunity to run at farm
- Sources: Bryant, daughter were traveling to basketball game at time of crash