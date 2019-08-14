Breaking News
Tyler Consolidated Knights 2019 Football Season Preview

Tyler Consolidated High School
SISTERSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Tyler Consolidated Knights are ready for football season, and the team’s upperclassmen have stepped up their game as leaders.

With eight seniors and 34 total players, the Knights have a lot of experience, along with some new guys on their team.

“Some of the older guys, some of the upperclassmen have hit the hallways and recruited guys in the schools and talked some guys into coming out,” said Ryan Walton, Head Coach of Tyler Consolidated High School.

At Quarterback, the Knights look to rely heavily on their Gage Huffman, who has seen the field a good bit the last three years.

“We have three-year backup, Gage Huffman, who’s done a good job for us in the past and he’s looking forward to the challenge,” said Coach Walton. “Right now, it’s his position to lose.”

The key players on the Knight’s football team will be serving as two-way players this season. Huffman will also play safety. He’ll be handing the ball to Running Back Mark Rucker, who will also play Defensive End.

Case Landis will be a star ball carrier at Running Back and will also play Defensive End. Jacob Sharp is someone to watch out for on the offensive line and on defense as a linebacker.

“Defensively, we’ve got most of our secondaries back but we’re going to have to replace some guys up front some,” said Coach Walton. “Hopefully, those upperclassmen in the secondary will be able to help these younger guys out.”

Coach Ryan Walton says his guys have been hard at work because they have some unfinished business from previous years.

“We want to get into the playoffs and make some noise,” said Coach Walton. “We’ve been in the playoffs the past few years but we’ve been eliminated in the first round. These guys are hungry and they want to make some noise.”

Tyler Consolidated kicks off their season on against Ritchie County on Friday, August 30 at 7 p.m.

2019 REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE

8/30 — @Ritchie County

9/6 — Doddridge County

9/13 — BYE WEEK

9/20 — Calhoun County

9/27 — @Wirt County

10/4 — @Webster County

10/11 — Buffalo

10/18 — Williamstown

10/25 — Magnolia

11/1 — @Valley (Wetzel)

11/8 — @St. Mary’s

