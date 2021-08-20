https://www.wtrf.com/back-to-school/
Tyler Consolidated Knights: 2021 High School Football Preview

Tyler Consolidated High School

With such a small senior class the Knights had to play several underclassmen in positions in 2020 leaving them with 6-7 starters returning on both sides of the ball.

Theres no substitute for that experience and one spot is at quarterback Trenton Huffman is back he got what did we play eight games last year so he got eights under his belt and he went to some camps over the summer worked on his game and you know were expecting good things from him

Ryan Walton

Several different players could carry the ball for the Knights including Shawn Winfrey, Jayden Helmik and Kase Landis who will also play on the line which will be the key for Tyler’s offense.

Ryan Fletcher he’s been the center for us since he was a sophomore Case Landis he’s going to be there he and David Grimes have been playing since they were sophomores those guys are all seniors this year. We’ve got some guys like Raustyn Wade’s come along and Shane Bates who is a sophomore this year he got some starts last year and so Tyler Farrell is in the mix, the offensive line is going to be what gets us where we go

Ryan Walton

Senior Caleb Strode will join them on the o-line at tight end. Defensively the knights will be strong upfront with those same players along the d-line. Junior Ty Walton returns at middle linebacker to lead the defense. The defensive backfield is young and inexperienced.

We’ve got some, we got one guy that came back he took a year off in Jayden Helmick is back this year he’s going to be a big edition for us in the secondary and were working at it and hopefully were going to be ok and take care of some things

Ryan Walton

The Knights first chance to take care of some things comes on the 27th when they visit Ritchie County.

